2020/09/14 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced that the USD 110 million Peshkabir Gas Capture and Injection Project in its Tawke license in the Kurdistan region of Iraq is onstream and has reached the one billion cubic feet of gas injection milestone.The project is expected to reduce annual emissions from the […]

read more DNO Starts Gas Capture in Kurdistan first appeared on Iraq Business News.