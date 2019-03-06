PUK to decide on Par'l speaker nominee within few days

2019/03/06 | 14:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) will decide about its nominees for the position of Kurdistan Region Parliament speaker within 48 hours, a leading member said.In remarks on Wednesday, Narmin Osman, a member of PUK, said a decision between MP Rewaz Fayiq and MP Begard Talabani will be made within 48 hours.According to a political agreement with the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), the parliament speaker post will be held by the PUK which came second at the elections last year. The two major Kurdish parties said they also agreed on Kirkuk governor and Iraqi justice minister posts which are reserved for Kurds.
