U.S. Female Veterans and Volunteers Aid Iraqi Kurdistan as Nurses

2019/03/06 | 15:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- From left to right: Kristina Marrero, Marie Argyriou, Ashley Bertilson and another volunteer from the nursing team of the Global Surgical and Medical Support Group (GSMSG), Iraqi Kurdistan, November 2018. Photo: Vanessa Powell via Ekurd.net
Vanessa Powell | Exclusive to Ekurd.net
In recent weeks images of the Shannon Kent, the American cryptologist who died in Syria a suicide bombing in Syria have been circulated across the media. The now famous image, of the gun-totting cryptologist on her first deployment, strapped in a vest, her finger on the trigger, her face lit up with a smile beaming from ear to ear, was published in the New York Times. But why does it take a woman to die for the everyday efforts and contributions of women in conflict and post-conflict settings to be recognised?
“Your walking down the street, you see a man lying there. What do you do?”
A scenario is playing one of the classrooms at the American University of Kurdistan; a young woman begins compressions on doll like dummy.
Ashley Bertilson spent eight years in the military. Her job was military police in the army. At the end of her service when faced with the prospect of a career in civilian policing, she chose a completely different route and retrained as a nurse.
“More bodyweight,” she chirps, leaning down on the ground to demonstrate the correct technique.
In November 2018 I visited a group of American nurses on a medical mission to improve the capacity of nursing services in Duhok, Iraqi Kurdistan. The team compromised of eight women, some veterans returning to Iraq, others, volunteers simply seeking to make a contribution.
Ashley Bertilson (L) from the GSMSG team instructing professional Kurdish nurse on recent CPR techniques, Duhok, Iraqi Kurdistan, November 2018. Photo: Vanessa Powell via Ekurd.net
“What we’re doing here, we’re just bringing up their skills into line with the American Heart Association guidelines,” explains Bertilson. The guidelines on how CPR should be administered change every few years as new research is released.
The American University of Kurdistan, a grandeur building is built in the style of many famous American Ivy League universities like Harvard or Yale. A marble spiralled staircase forms the centrepiece of the main building. It was purpose built only a few years ago, the whole construction of the facility was threatened by the advent of ISIS who were just kilometres away. The university opened as planned and has been slowly developing since with a future nursing program on the cards.
In a classroom of 34 students, a mixed group of both men and women, all of whom are professional working nurses are completing their final assessments as part of their participation in the 6-day pilot training program, which was run in conjunction with the KRG [Kurdistan Regional Government] Directorate of General Health – Duhok, the Global Surgical and Medical Support Group and the American University of Kurdistan.
Kristina Marrero (L) and Claire Waters (R) from the GSMSG injection techniques and teaching IV management, Duhok, Iraqi Kurdistan, November 2018. Photo: Vanessa Powell via Ekurd.net
Marie Argyriou, a nurse leading the team from Global Surgical and Medical Support Group (GSMSG), a not for profit that recruits highly skilled medical professionals to travel to Iraqi Kurdistan on medical missions with the aim of meeting immediate medical needs but also building the capacity of local healthcare professionals.
“Nurses here take an ancillary role, so what we’re just trying to do is just encourage them to take a more active role by up-skilling”, she says.
Claire Waters was just 17 when she joined the air force.
“It was a childish thing, I wanted to get out of home”, she says
“They [the air force] were the first recruiter that I spoke to”, she says. “I love the military.
“For me there’s no trauma associated with the place [Iraqi Kurdistan] and she’s happy to be back in doing what she loves”.
After leaving the air force where she worked as a medic she decided to go back to medical school and retrain. She’s currently a third-year medical student. On this day, she’s teaching local nurses how to insert an IV line and look out for signs of infection.
Jessica Olivarez is a physical therapist from New Mexico, USA. Formerly stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky for six years, she had three deployments to Iraq and one to Afghanistan. In Iraq, she was based in Qayyarah West, Tikrit, and Mosul and worked as a helicopter mechanic. She returned back as a contractor for one year in 2006.
Kristina Marrero from the GSMSG group supervising a trainees injection technique, Duhok, Iraqi Kurdistan, November 2018. Photo: Vanessa Powell via Ekurd.net
As a helicopter mechanic in the military, she worked on a downed aircraft team whose job it was to salvage helicopters that had crashed. It was the job of the team to salvage downed helicopters, recover any sensitive items, perform on-site repairs if possible, recover bodies, or in the case the aircraft couldn’t be repaired on-site the entire helicopter could be extracted, sling loaded out.
Olivarez says that it was only when she went to visit a friend who had lost both legs in Afghanistan, in Walter Reed, a rehabilitation hospital; from that experience she decided to go and retrain as a physical therapist. She has been providing instruction on how to manage falls and is assessing students when I meet with her in Duhok.
This was her first time back in Iraqi Kurdistan as a civilian.
Each of the women I spoke to had a different route into nursing – some had gone straight through from high school to college, others had changed careers and had to retain, but for all of the women I spoke to it was clear that training or retraining as nurses had allowed them to have jobs and be economically empowered.
Melanie Woodhill was an intelligence analyst in the army before, but transitioned over to medical during her army career.
I asked her how she manages to adjust when she’s back in the States,
“It can be hard at times,” she says.
As she says, “I’m used to be out on patrolling extracting information.”
“That’s why I joined this group [GSMSG] because I can still work in different environments and different communities.”
“That’s why I became a nurse so I could do things like this.”
The youngest member of the team Kristina Marrero kicks back, on her swivel chair with her baseball cap on. Still, she’s a professional and she has nursing down pact.
From New York, her specialty is labor and maternity nursing.
Participants in the 6 day pilot program received certificates, Duhok, Iraqi Kurdistan, November 2018. Photo: Vanessa Powell via Ekurd.net
Her pathway into nursing seemed the most straight forward of all the women I spoke to – straight out of high school into college she admits she was lucky that she knew what she wanted to do.
“I just don’t want you to stick yourself,” she provides instruction on injection techniques, instructing trainees on how they can reduce the risk of a needle stick injury, by recapping the syringes horizontally, by sliding the used syringe into the cap placed on the table.
It’s her first time in the Middle East, and her first time volunteering with this group
“Their execution of an injection is fine, we are just doing some slight fine tuning to bring their skills up to international standards,” she comments.
To date, all of the international media attention has focused mainly on the story of the male volunteers and veterans who have travelled to Iraq, Kurdistan, and Syria to fight, and what the men are doing is not necessarily right. There has been little media attention to those who haven’t picked up arms but travelled to assist and help communities to rebuild and recover. The women I met were all highly skilled, consummate professionals, with valuable skills and knowledge to be able to enact change and transform communities.
