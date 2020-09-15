Capital Bank to buy Lebanon's Bank Audi

2020/09/15 | 03:56 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Jordan's Capital Bank has said that it has signed a letter of intent to acquire assets and liabilities of Lebanon's Bank Audi.It's Chairman told Reuters that the bank has already begun due diligence on buying Bank Audi's Iraqi units.Click here to see the stock market annoucement.Click here to read […]

