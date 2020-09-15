2020/09/15 | 03:56 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Genel Energy has published its first comprehensive Sustainability Report, prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative ('GRI') Standards core option.Bill Higgs, Chief Executive of Genel, said: "Genel has had a longstanding commitment to positively impact the communities in which we operate.This has focused on three core areas - economic development, education, and […]

read more Genel Energy Publishes Sustainability Report first appeared on Iraq Business News.