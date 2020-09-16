TBI Boss to Head Iraq Securities Commission


TBI Boss to Head Iraq Securities Commission
2020/09/16 | 11:40 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

The Chairman of the state-owned Trade Bank of Iraq (TBI) has been chosen as the new head of the Iraq Securities Commission (ISC).

Faisal Al-Haimus (pictured) will take over from Dr.

Alaa Abdulhussein Al-Saeidi as Chairman of the regulator.

Grant Felgenhauer, Managing Partner at Euphrates Advisors, an investor on the Iraq Stock […]

read more TBI Boss to Head Iraq Securities Commission first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Read all text from Iraq Business News
Sponsored Links