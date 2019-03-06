Moroccan mountain climber inspires girls to conquer fears

2019/03/06 | 20:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The first Moroccan to scale the seven summits of the world’s
continents, Bouchra Baibanou wants to inspire a new generation of women who
“dare to believe in themselves,” AFP reported.“With will power and perseverance, you can get there,” said
Baibanou, 49, weeks after reaching the summit of Antarctica’s Mount Vinson.Conquering the 4,897 meter (16,066 foot) peak capped an
eight-year journey, during which Baibanou traveled the globe to climb each
continent’s highest mountain.“I am proud, as a Moroccan and as a woman,” she said from
her home in Sale, neighboring the capital Rabat, where trophies adorn her
living room.That pride was evident atop Vinson, where Baibanou clutched
her country’s flag – and a banner with a campaign message – at temperatures of
minus 40 degrees Celsius (Fahrenheit).“From the summit of Vinson, Baibanou continues to support
the fight combating violence against women and girls,” UN Women Maghreb wrote
on Twitter on January 1, after her ascent.Wearing a beige headscarf and black shirt, Baibanou
described the mountain as “a great school” as she reeled off the attributes
needed to scale a peak.“Courage, optimism, perseverance, determination and
humility.”But her passion has required a financial slog.Baibanou is a government engineer and climbed the seven
peaks with a budget of two million dirhams (185,000 euros, $210,000).Sponsorship raised 60,000 euros for the Vinson expedition
and 80,000 for Everest.“It’s not very rewarding to be a mountaineering adventurer
in Morocco,” she said.As well as doing community work, Baibanou gives talks in
schools and universities around the country.She is also campaigning to develop mountain tourism in
Morocco, especially improving the Toubkal National Park and “reinforcing
security”.In December, Morocco was shaken by the murder of two
Scandinavian women hiking in the mountains.“This terrorism act does not represent my country – one of
peace and tolerance,” said Baibanou, who was outraged by the killings. Overcoming fearsDespite her mountaineering success, Baibanou only discovered
hiking aged 15 during a Moroccan summer camp.Her father, a mechanic, and her stay-at-home mother were not
very interested in nature or sport.It was not until she was 26 that Baibanou climbed her first
peak in Morocco – Toubkal.It was an exhilarating experience, spurring her on to take
up mountaineering in France’s Chamonix region and climb Mont Blanc.She still hikes close to home and last year took a group of
around 30 teenagers up Toubkal, the country’s highest peak at 4,167 meters.“I hope to be a role model, above all for young women – for
those who dare to believe in themselves,” said Baibanou.While she traveled the world mountaineering, her 14-year-old
daughter was looked after by family, including her husband, who supported her
ambitions.For Baibanou, there’s nothing better than an extreme sport
to “overcome ones’ fears” and learn to “not give up at the first hurdle”.She has seen young women who were hesitant at the start of
their first climb transformed by the experience.They face “a lot of discrimination” in Morocco, said
Baibanou.“A lot of girls don’t continue their studies but, if we give
them the power, they will achieve.”
