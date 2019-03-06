SDF forces liberate 7 Ezidi, 4 Iraqi Shia children from ISIS

2019/03/06 | 20:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- He explained that the Ezidi centers in Rojava then contact the families of the children before they are returned to Shingal.
According to SDF commander Adnan Efrin, about 2,000 people were evacuated from Baghouz on Wednesday.
“In total, we have freed 5,500 civilians [since the start of the offensive],” Efrin told Kurdistan 24. “Those Ezidis who have been rescued—as you know we have an Ezidi Center in Amuda, they will help facilitate their return to their families.”
Related Article: SDF says 500 ISIS fighters surrender to Kurdish-led forces in Baghouz
On Friday, a caravan of 21 Ezidis, most of them children, returned from Syria to Iraq.
They were reunited with their families in the Kurdistan Region a day later after having spent years in the hands of the Islamic State.
Mazin Salim, a 13-year-old Ezidi boy who was kidnapped by the Islamic State in 2014 in his hometown of Shingal, immediately asked: “Has something happened to Shingal?” after he was rescued from Baghouz.
Donatella Rovera, Amnesty International's Senior Crisis Response Adviser, reminded that little has been in Iraq and at the international level to address the plight of the Ezidi people.
“There seems to have been little effort to prosecute individual ISIS members for the abduction, killing, rape, enslavement and other abuses of [Ezidis], women and children,” Rovera told Kurdistan 24.
She added that Ezidi women and children who escaped Islamic State captivity are unaware “of any specific investigations aimed at finding those who committed such horrendous crimes against them.”
“All this work should have been done over the past four years, as more and more territory was recaptured from ISIS. It could have helped shed light on the fate of the thousands of [Ezidis] still missing.”
Editing by Karzan Sulaivany
According to SDF commander Adnan Efrin, about 2,000 people were evacuated from Baghouz on Wednesday.
“In total, we have freed 5,500 civilians [since the start of the offensive],” Efrin told Kurdistan 24. “Those Ezidis who have been rescued—as you know we have an Ezidi Center in Amuda, they will help facilitate their return to their families.”
Related Article: SDF says 500 ISIS fighters surrender to Kurdish-led forces in Baghouz
On Friday, a caravan of 21 Ezidis, most of them children, returned from Syria to Iraq.
They were reunited with their families in the Kurdistan Region a day later after having spent years in the hands of the Islamic State.
Mazin Salim, a 13-year-old Ezidi boy who was kidnapped by the Islamic State in 2014 in his hometown of Shingal, immediately asked: “Has something happened to Shingal?” after he was rescued from Baghouz.
Donatella Rovera, Amnesty International's Senior Crisis Response Adviser, reminded that little has been in Iraq and at the international level to address the plight of the Ezidi people.
“There seems to have been little effort to prosecute individual ISIS members for the abduction, killing, rape, enslavement and other abuses of [Ezidis], women and children,” Rovera told Kurdistan 24.
She added that Ezidi women and children who escaped Islamic State captivity are unaware “of any specific investigations aimed at finding those who committed such horrendous crimes against them.”
“All this work should have been done over the past four years, as more and more territory was recaptured from ISIS. It could have helped shed light on the fate of the thousands of [Ezidis] still missing.”
Editing by Karzan Sulaivany