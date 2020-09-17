UN: Multiple Turkish-backed groups in Syria committing sexual assault


2020/09/17 | 03:10 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- A UN report on Tuesday accused Turkish-backed groups of carrying out miltuple cases of sexual and gender-based violence in Syria.

(Photo: Archive)

