UN: Multiple Turkish-backed groups in Syria committing sexual assault
2020/09/17 | 03:10 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay |
Iraq News Now
)- A UN report on Tuesday accused Turkish-backed groups of carrying out miltuple cases of sexual and gender-based violence in Syria.
(Photo: Archive)
© 2019 The First and biggest Aggregator news from Iraq