2020/09/17 | 03:26 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Michael Knights, for the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Kadhimi's Rolling Reshuffle (Part 2): Protecting Iraq's Economic Institutions and Borders On September 14, Baghdad announced a range of strategic leadership appointments for institutions tasked […]

read more Details of PM's New Appointments to Key Institutions first appeared on Iraq Business News.