New 238-km Water Pipeline to serve Basra

2020/09/17 | 03:26 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.At the weekly cabinet meeting on Tuesday it was agreed that the Ministry of Planning will finance the replacement of the water channel known as Al-Bada'a canal with a 238-km water pipeline.According to a government statemet, this will help reduce water scarcity and increase access to safe drinking water in Basra.[…]

