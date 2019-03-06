عربي | كوردى
Hello Kitty to make her big screen debut
2019/03/06 | 21:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Hello Kitty might not have a mouth but she’s got a movie

deal.Warner Bros.′ New Line Cinema announced Tuesday that it has

acquired film rights to Hello Kitty from the Japanese corporation Sanrio. The

45-year-old iconic feline has never been turned into a movie despite its

merchandising ubiquity.New Line said it will quickly begin work on a script to put

a film into production. Sanrio also granted film rights to other characters

including Gudetama, My Melody and Little Twin Stars.Warner Bros. has had success with toy adaptations before,

including “The Lego Movie”. That film’s sequel, however, has underperformed at

the box office since opening last month.Hello Kitty presents potentially steeper challengers,

though. She doesn’t talk or, for the most part, change facial expressions.



