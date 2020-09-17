UK repatriates orphaned, 4-year-old British girl from northeast Syria


2020/09/17 | 05:18 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- A delegation from England in process to pick up a British orphan from Syria, Sept.

15, 2020.

(Photo: ANHA)

