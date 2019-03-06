British MP’s argue for easier travel to safe Kurdistan Region

2019/03/06 | 21:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
LONDON – British MPs with an interest in the well being and progress of the Kurdistan Region in Iraq won a special debate in the Commons on bilateral relations between the UK and Kurdistan. The debate was secured by MP Jack Lopresti, chairman of the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Kurdistan, and is the third such formal discussion in five years. The debate allowed him and others to put their views on the record with formal statements from the Labour opposition and a reply outlining official British foreign policy from a minister. The Middle East Minister Alistair Burt was away and his fellow Minister Harriet Baldwin spoke for the Foreign Office. Several MPs put a strong emphasis on the need for direct flights and easing the terms of the Foreign Office's formal travel advice which says travel to the Kurdistan Region should only be conducted for essential purposes. MP Mary Glindon said that she visited Chicago to see her daughter although it is the most violent city in the world while Erbil has been ranked as the fifth safest. Minister Baldwin told MPs that the travel advice is under constant review. She also said the UK would welcome an official delegation from the KRG to the UK.
