2020/09/17 | 16:26 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Public Prosecutor calls on Baghdad to arrest all “Shilan” crime’ suspects1%D8%AA%D8%A7%D8%A9-%D9%81%D9%8A-%D8%A8%D8%BA%D8%AF%D8%A7%D8%AF-%D9%88%D8%A7%D8%B9%D8%AA%D9%82%D8%A7%D9%84-%D8%A7%D9 - This title does not contain text at the moment it was published here.you can find the all text in Shafaq News site.