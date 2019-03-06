Iraqi Kurdistan denies torture of Islamic State child suspects

2019/03/06 | 22:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Dindar Zebari, the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government’s Coordinator for International Advocacy, 2018. Photo: Zebari’s FB
HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Children suspected of ties with the Islamic State (ISIS) group are not being held by Kurdish Asayish (security) forces and have not been tortured to elicit confessions, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said Wednesday is response to new allegations.
Iraqi and Kurdistan Regional Government KRG authorities have charged hundreds of children with terrorism for alleged Islamic State (also known as ISIS) affiliation, Human Rights Watch said in a report released on Wednesday. The prosecutions are often based on dubious accusations and forced confessions obtained through torture.
In a statement to pro-KRG Rudaw, Dindar Zebari, the KRG’s Coordinator for International Advocacy, said between 50 and 70 children are being held in reformative facilities managed by the Ministry of Work and Social Affairs – not by the Asayish or counter-terrorism forces.
Rehabilitation is their goal with the youth, he explained. “We want to bring them back to society and give them special attention,” Zebari said in a phone call.
Zebari denied the allegations, saying, “They are being given access to lawyers, family visits, and NGOs including UN agencies and the ICRC.”
“There are no medical records of torture against them and no NGOs have highlighted cases of torture,” he added.
He accused HRW of “politicizing” the issue.
“This report is a contradiction, because Human Rights Watch has been given full access to our facilities. So I’m not sure where these claims came from. I feel they are politicizing the issue,” he said.
Human Rights Watch estimates that Iraqi and KRG authorities were holding approximately 1,500 children for alleged ISIS affiliation in detention at the end of 2018. At least 185 foreign children have been convicted on terrorism charges and sentenced to prison terms, according to Iraqi government authorities.
In January 2019, Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has rejected allegations that children detained for suspected links to Islamic State (ISIS) were tortured in the Region’s prisons.
Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a report in January 2019 that members of the Kurdish security forces had tortured children into confessing involvement with ISIS, in some cases falsely.
In February 2018, Human Rights Watch accused Iraqi Kurdish security forces of carrying out mass executions of detainees alleged to be members of the Islamic State jihadist group.
Authorities in Iraqi Kurdistan said in February 2018 they had detained some 4,000 suspected members of the Islamic State jihadist group, including foreigners, in recent years.
Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | rudaw.net
Comments Comments
HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Children suspected of ties with the Islamic State (ISIS) group are not being held by Kurdish Asayish (security) forces and have not been tortured to elicit confessions, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said Wednesday is response to new allegations.
Iraqi and Kurdistan Regional Government KRG authorities have charged hundreds of children with terrorism for alleged Islamic State (also known as ISIS) affiliation, Human Rights Watch said in a report released on Wednesday. The prosecutions are often based on dubious accusations and forced confessions obtained through torture.
In a statement to pro-KRG Rudaw, Dindar Zebari, the KRG’s Coordinator for International Advocacy, said between 50 and 70 children are being held in reformative facilities managed by the Ministry of Work and Social Affairs – not by the Asayish or counter-terrorism forces.
Rehabilitation is their goal with the youth, he explained. “We want to bring them back to society and give them special attention,” Zebari said in a phone call.
Zebari denied the allegations, saying, “They are being given access to lawyers, family visits, and NGOs including UN agencies and the ICRC.”
“There are no medical records of torture against them and no NGOs have highlighted cases of torture,” he added.
He accused HRW of “politicizing” the issue.
“This report is a contradiction, because Human Rights Watch has been given full access to our facilities. So I’m not sure where these claims came from. I feel they are politicizing the issue,” he said.
Human Rights Watch estimates that Iraqi and KRG authorities were holding approximately 1,500 children for alleged ISIS affiliation in detention at the end of 2018. At least 185 foreign children have been convicted on terrorism charges and sentenced to prison terms, according to Iraqi government authorities.
In January 2019, Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has rejected allegations that children detained for suspected links to Islamic State (ISIS) were tortured in the Region’s prisons.
Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a report in January 2019 that members of the Kurdish security forces had tortured children into confessing involvement with ISIS, in some cases falsely.
In February 2018, Human Rights Watch accused Iraqi Kurdish security forces of carrying out mass executions of detainees alleged to be members of the Islamic State jihadist group.
Authorities in Iraqi Kurdistan said in February 2018 they had detained some 4,000 suspected members of the Islamic State jihadist group, including foreigners, in recent years.
Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | rudaw.net
Comments Comments