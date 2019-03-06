Iraq will not be military base to attack others: President Salih

2019/03/06 | 23:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraq will not be a military base for a foreign government to attack neighboring states, President Barham Salih said on Wednesday, the National reported.
US President Donald Trump infuriated Iraqi politicians last month by saying that an American presence was needed in Iraq to watch Iran. Washington has around 5,200 troops in Iraq at the request of Baghdad, but their mission is to help combat the threat of ISIS.
“Iraq has often served as a conflict arena for neighboring countries' interests," Salih said during the sixth annual Sulaimaniya Forum.
Iraq is an ally of both the US and Iran, and its politics are often dominated by efforts to balance relations with the two bitter enemies.
The country should be used to serve as a lead peacemaker in a troubled region, the president said.
