Iranian women among world's most repressed: Struan Stevenson

2019/03/06 | 23:05

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Thereare about 40 million women in Iran, over half under age 30, UPI reported. At atime when women in the West have achieved political, economic, personal andsocial equality, Iranian women are among the most repressed in the world, ruledby a regime dominated by elderly, bearded misogynists, said StruanStevenson, the coordinator of the Campaign for Iran Change.It is littlewonder that the nationwide protests, which have continued in almost every townand city in Iran for the past 14 months, have often been led by or involved theparticipation of thousands of women.Femaleteachers, medical staff, students, factory workers and pensioners have taken tothe streets to demand an end to corruption, an end to discrimination andrepression and an end to the clerical regime's aggressive military adventurismacross the Middle East.Thechants of the protesters now openly call for regime change. It is clear thatmany of these courageous women have been inspired by Iran's main organizedresistance movement, the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), apart of the political coalition, National Council of Resistance of Iran, headedby its charismatic female leader Maryam Rajavi.Indeed,many of the key leadership positions within the MEK are held by powerful andresilient women.Thetheocratic dictatorship in Iran has a history of targeting women withoppressive laws that would not be tolerated in the West, or indeed in mostcountries in the world.InIran, women are considered the property of their closest male relative and haveno legal rights. Girls of nine can be married off by their parents.Awoman's evidence in court is worth only half that of a man's. Women may notseek to have a man charged with rape unless they have four independentwitnesses. All family relationships are strictly controlled by the regime'slaws.Homosexualbehavior, adultery, sex outside marriage, are all prohibited. Women accused ofsuch behavior can incur severe punishments, including beatings and death, sometimesby stoning. This is what gender equality looks like in Iran today.Seventeenyears before the 1979 revolution, Ayatollah Khomeini wrote to the shah saying that the "interests of the state are betterserved by preserving the religious teachings of Islam and calmness of theheart."Heconcluded the letter by advising the shah that the right for women to voteshould not be allowed. Khomeini stated that equality between women and men was"in fundamental violation of some of the most crucial rulings of Islam andin defiance of some of the explicit commandments of the Quran."Immediatelyfollowing the revolution, Khomeini abolished the "Family ProtectionLaw" that gave women family rights.Healso canceled social services for women and abolished the role of female judgesin Iran's justice system. There are only 17 female members of parliament out ofa total of 290 MPs.It isperhaps not surprising that they recently passed a law banning women fromriding bicycles.Women'sdress codes are also under constant scrutiny. They must wear the hijab and"morality police" are on constant patrol to enforce the law.Women,particularly young women, are singled out for brutal attacks for the"crime" of mal-veiling.Girlswho were deemed to be improperly dressed in the street have suffered horrificacid attacks and stabbings, in assaults openly condoned by the mullahs.Teenagegirls, arrested for the offense of posting videos of themselves dancing orsinging on social media, have been publicly flogged. Young female studentsattending end-of-term parties have been fined and beaten.