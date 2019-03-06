عربي | كوردى
  ☵ May Matter


Iranian women among world's most repressed: Struan Stevenson
2019/03/06 | 23:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- There

are about 40 million women in Iran, over half under age 30, UPI reported. At a

time when women in the West have achieved political, economic, personal and

social equality, Iranian women are among the most repressed in the world, ruled

by a regime dominated by elderly, bearded misogynists, said Struan

Stevenson, the coordinator of the Campaign for Iran Change.It is little

wonder that the nationwide protests, which have continued in almost every town

and city in Iran for the past 14 months, have often been led by or involved the

participation of thousands of women.Female

teachers, medical staff, students, factory workers and pensioners have taken to

the streets to demand an end to corruption, an end to discrimination and

repression and an end to the clerical regime's aggressive military adventurism

across the Middle East.The

chants of the protesters now openly call for regime change. It is clear that

many of these courageous women have been inspired by Iran's main organized

resistance movement, the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), a

part of the political coalition, National Council of Resistance of Iran, headed

by its charismatic female leader Maryam Rajavi.Indeed,

many of the key leadership positions within the MEK are held by powerful and

resilient women.The

theocratic dictatorship in Iran has a history of targeting women with

oppressive laws that would not be tolerated in the West, or indeed in most

countries in the world.In

Iran, women are considered the property of their closest male relative and have

no legal rights. Girls of nine can be married off by their parents.A

woman's evidence in court is worth only half that of a man's. Women may not

seek to have a man charged with rape unless they have four independent

witnesses. All family relationships are strictly controlled by the regime's

laws.Homosexual

behavior, adultery, sex outside marriage, are all prohibited. Women accused of

such behavior can incur severe punishments, including beatings and death, sometimes

by stoning. This is what gender equality looks like in Iran today.Seventeen

years before the 1979 revolution, Ayatollah Khomeini wrote to the shah saying that the "interests of the state are better

served by preserving the religious teachings of Islam and calmness of the

heart."He

concluded the letter by advising the shah that the right for women to vote

should not be allowed. Khomeini stated that equality between women and men was

"in fundamental violation of some of the most crucial rulings of Islam and

in defiance of some of the explicit commandments of the Quran."Immediately

following the revolution, Khomeini abolished the "Family Protection

Law" that gave women family rights.He

also canceled social services for women and abolished the role of female judges

in Iran's justice system. There are only 17 female members of parliament out of

a total of 290 MPs.It is

perhaps not surprising that they recently passed a law banning women from

riding bicycles.Women's

dress codes are also under constant scrutiny. They must wear the hijab and

"morality police" are on constant patrol to enforce the law.Women,

particularly young women, are singled out for brutal attacks for the

"crime" of mal-veiling.Girls

who were deemed to be improperly dressed in the street have suffered horrific

acid attacks and stabbings, in assaults openly condoned by the mullahs.Teenage

girls, arrested for the offense of posting videos of themselves dancing or

singing on social media, have been publicly flogged. Young female students

attending end-of-term parties have been fined and beaten.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW