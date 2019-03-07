عربي | كوردى
  ☵ May Matter


Iran convicts rights lawyer after defending women protesters
2019/03/07 | 00:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

A prominent human rights lawyer in Iran who defended protesters

against Iran’s mandatory headscarves for women has been convicted and faces

years in prison, an activist group said Wednesday, according to AP.The conviction of Nasrin Sotoudeh, who previously served

three years in prison for her work, underlines the limits of challenging Iran’s

theocracy as it faces economic pressure exacerbated by the US pulling out of

Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers.It also highlights the limits of Iran’s civilian government

as well, as the administration of President Hassan Rouhani and others have

signaled an easing of their concern over the mandatory hijab.It shows “the insecurity the regime has to any peaceful

challenge,” said Hadi Ghaemi, the executive director of the New York-based

Center for Human Rights in Iran, which reported Sotoudeh’s conviction. “It

knows a large segment of the country are fed up with the hijab laws.”Sotoudeh, 55, was convicted in absentia after she refused to

attend the trial before Tehran’s Revolutionary Court as she was unable to

select her own counsel, Ghaemi said. The Revolutionary Court conducts

closed-door hearings over alleged threats to Iran’s government.The charges range from her membership to a human rights

group to “encouraging corruption and prostitution.” That suggests her detention

in part relates to her defense of women who protested the mandatory hijab.Sotoudeh’s conviction was not immediately reported by

Iranian state-run media. Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not

immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.The Center for Human Rights in Iran relied on information

about Sotoudeh’s case provided by her husband Reza Khandan, who separately

faces a six-year prison sentence over providing updates on her case on

Facebook, Ghaemi said.Sotoudeh received the awarded the prestigious Sakharov Prize

for Freedom of Thought by the European Union in 2012. Her previous clients also

include Nobel laureate Shirin Ebadi.One of Sotoudeh’s clients in the hijab protests received a

20-year prison sentence, showing the sensitivity authorities felt about the

case. Ghaemi said he believes Iran’s theocracy connects the hijab protests to

the nationwide economic protests that happened around the same time at the end

of 2017 and the beginning of 2018.“It is part of the same pattern of wanting to put an end to

any peaceful protest on the street,” he said.The hijab and chador — the flowing, all-encompassing robe

for women — have long been parts of Persian culture. They became political

symbols in 1936, when Iran’s pro-Western ruler Reza Shah Pahlavi banned the

garments amid his efforts to rapidly modernize Iran. The ban became a source of

humiliation for some pious Muslim women in the country.As the 1979 Iranian Revolution took hold, Ayatollah Ruhollah

Khomeini ordered female civil servants to wear the chador. At first, thousands

of women protested the decision in Tehran and Khomeini later said officials

should not insult women who chose not to wear it — though he also called the

chador “the flag of the revolution.”The hijab and loose-fitting clothing later became mandatory

for all women in Iran.In Tehran today, some fashionable young women wear tighter

clothes with a scarf loosely covering their head, technically meeting the

requirements of the law while drawing the ire of conservatives.In December 2017, Tehran’s police said they would no longer

arrest women for not observing the Islamic dress code as video clips of women

choosing not to wear hijabs and walking the streets with their heads uncovered

spread across social media.Protests followed, including a much-circulated image of a

woman atop a junction box at an intersection of Tehran’s famed Enghelab, or

“Revolution,” Street, waving her white hijab as if it was a flag.

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW