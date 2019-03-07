Iraq Most Wanted Fast Facts

2019/03/07 | 00:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Here’s a look at Iraq’s “most wanted” fugitives list.
Timeline:April 11, 2003 – In a press conference, Army Brig. Gen. Vincent Brooks announces that US soldiers in Iraq will begin receiving a list of the 55 “most wanted” Iraqis. To accompany the list, the soldiers also get a deck of playing cards representing the fugitives.
The Most Wanted:No. 1/Ace of SpadesSaddam HusseinFormer Iraqi PresidentDecember 13, 2003 – Captured in a “spider hole” in Tikrit.November 5, 2006 – Sentenced to death.December 30, 2006 – Executed.
No. 2/Ace of ClubsQusay HusseinChief, Special Security Organization/special Republican Guard (SSO/SRG); Commander, Central Region CommanderJuly 22, 2003 – Killed in firefight in Mosul.
No. 3/Ace of HeartsUday HusseinMember of the National Assembly, Olympic CommitteeJuly 22, 2003 – Killed in a firefight in Mosul.
No. 4/Ace of DiamondsGen. Abed Hamoud Mahmud al-TikritiSaddam Hussein’s personal secretary and senior bodyguardJune 18, 2003 – Captured. Later convicted and sentenced to death.June 7, 2012 – Executed.
No. 5/King of SpadesAli Hasan al-MajidRevolutionary Command Council (RCC) / Commander, Ba’ath Party Regional Command /Head Of Central Workers BureauAugust 21, 2003 – Captured. 2007 – Sentenced to death in four separate trials.January 25, 2010 – Executed.
No. 6/King of ClubsIzzat Ibrahim al-DouriRevolutionary Command Council (RCC) Vice-Chairman / Northern Region Commander /Deputy Secretary General, Ba’th Party Regional Command / Deputy Commander, Armed ForcesApril 17, 2015 – Reported killed in an Iraqi security operation.
No. 7/King of HeartsHani abd al-Latif al-Tilfah al-TikritiDirector, Special Security Organization (SSO) / Responsible for Security And InvestigationsStill at Large.
No. 8/King of DiamondsAziz Saleh Al-NumanBa’ath Party regional command chairmanMay 22, 2003 – Captured. Later convicted and sentenced to death.July 16, 2011 – Transferred from US custody to Iraqi custody.
No. 9/Queen of SpadesMuhammad Hazma al ZubaydiCentral Euphrates Reg. CommanderApril 21, 2003 – Captured. 2005 – Died in US custody.
No. 10/Queen of ClubsKamal Mustafa Abdallah Sultan Al-TikritiFormer secretary-general of the Republican GuardMay 17, 2003 – Captured.
No. 11/Queen of HeartsBarzan Abd Ghafur Sulayman al TikritiSRG Commander.July 23, 2003 – Captured.
No. 12/Queen of DiamondsMuzahim Sa’b Hassan al TikritiAir Defense Force Commander.April 23, 2003 – Captured.
No. 13/Jack of SpadesIbrahim Ahmad abd al-Sattar Muhammad al-TikritiIraqi Armed Forces chief of staffMay 12, 2003 – Captured. Later sentenced to life in prison.2010 – Died in US custody.
No. 14/Jack of ClubsSayf al-Din Fulayyih Hasan Taha al-RawiChief of Iraqi Republican Guard (RG)Still at Large.
No. 15/Jack of HeartsRafi abd al-Latif Tilfah al-TikritiDirector, Directorate of General Security (DGS)Still at Large.
No. 16/Jack of DiamondsTahir Jalil Habbush al-TikritiDirector, Iraqi Intelligence Service (IIS)Still at Large.
No. 17/Ten of SpadesHamid Raja Shalah al-TikritiCommander of the Iraqi air forceJune 14, 2003 – Captured.
No. 18/Ten of ClubsLatif Nusayyif Jasm Al-DulaymiBaath party official and deputy chairman of the party’s military bureauJune 10, 2003 – Captured.
No. 19/Ten of HeartsAbd al Tawab abdullah Mullah al-HuwayshDirector of the Office of Military IndustrializationMay 2, 2003 – Captured.
No. 20/Ten of DiamondsTaha Yasin Ramadan al-JizrawiIraqi Vice-PresidentAugust 19, 2003 – Captured.March 20, 2007 – Executed.
No. 21/Nine of SpadesRukan Razuki abd al-Ghafar Sulayman al-NasiriSaddam Hussein’s Senior Bodyguard/head-Tribal AffairsStill at Large.
No. 22/Nine of ClubsJamal Mustafa Abdullah Sultan al TikritiDep. Chief of Tribal AffairsApril 21, 2003 – Captured.
No. 23/Nine of HeartsMizban Khadr Al HadiBaath Party Regional Command and Revolutionary Command Council memberJuly 8, 2003 – Captured. Later convicted and sentenced to 15 years in prison.
No. 24/Nine of DiamondsTaha Muhie-eldin MaroufVice President and Revolutionary Command Council memberMay 2, 2003 – Captured.
No. 25/Eight of SpadesTariq AzizDeputy Prime MinisterApril 24, 2003 – Captured. Later convicted and sentenced to 15 years in prison.October 26, 2010 – Convicted and sentenced to death.June 5, 2015 – Died of a heart attack.
No. 26/Eight of ClubsWalid Hamid Tawfiq al-TikritiFormer governor of BasraApril 28, 2003 – Surrendered to the Iraqi National Congress.
No. 27/Eight of HeartsSultan Hashim al-TaieFormer Iraqi Minister of DefenseSeptember 19, 2003 – Captured. Sentenced to death in the Anfal trial; to 15 years in prison for the 1991 Shiite uprising trial: and to 15 years for the Halabja chemical attack.July 16, 2011 – Transferred from US custody to Iraqi custody.
No. 28/Eight of DiamondsHikmat Mizban Ibrahim al-AzzawiDeputy Prime Minister, Finance MinisterApril 18, 2003 – Captured.
No. 29/Seven of SpadesMahmud Dhiyab al-AhmadIraqi Minister of InteriorAugust 8, 2003 – Captured.July 9, 2012 – Released.
No. 30/ Seven of ClubsAyad Futayyih Khalifa al-RawiAl Quds Force chief of staffJune 4, 2003 – Captured.
No. 31/Seven of HeartsZuhayr Talib abd al-Sattar al-NaqibDirector of Military IntelligenceApril 23, 2003 – Surrendered.
No. 32/Seven of DiamondsAmir Hamudi Hasan al-SadiSaddam Husseins’s science adviserApril 12, 2003 – Surrendered.
No. 33/Six of SpadesAmir Rashid Muhammad al-UbaydiOil minister and presidential adviserApril 28, 2003 – Captured.
No. 34/Six of ClubsHussam Muhammad Amin al-YasinHead, National Monitoring Directorate; Former Minister of InteriorApril 27, 2003 – Captured.
No. 35/Six of HeartsMuhammad Mahdi al-SalihMinister of TradeApril 23, 2003 – Captured.
No. 36/Six of DiamondsSabawi Ibrahim al-Hasan al-TikritiPresidential advisor, half-brother of Saddam Hussein February 2005 – Turned over to Iraq by Syria. Sentenced to 15 years in prison in one trial and sentenced to death in another.July 16, 2011 – Transferred from US custody to Iraqi custody.July 2013 – Died of cancer.
No. 37/Five of SpadesWatban Ibrahim Hasan al-TikritiSaddam Hussein’s half-brother April 13, 2003 – Captured at Syrian border. Convicted and sentenced to death.July 16, 2011 – Transferred from US custody to Iraqi custody.
No. 38/Five of ClubsBarzan Ibrahim Hasan al-TikritiSaddam Hussein’s half-brotherApril 17, 2003 – Captured.November 5, 2006 – Sentenced to death.January 15, 2007 – Executed.
No. 39/Five of HeartsHuda Salih Mehdi AmmashA top weapons scientistMay 5, 2003 – CapturedDecember 12, 2005 – Released.
No. 40/Five of DiamondsAbd al-Baqi abd al-Karim al-Abdallah al-SadunCentral Ba’ath Party Regional Command Chairman, Diyala RegionStill at large.
No. 41/Four of spadesMuhammad Zimam abd al-Razzaq al-SadunCentral Ba’ath Party Regional Chairman, Ninawah and Ta’mim GovernoratesFebruary 15, 2004 – Captured.
No. 42/Four of ClubsSamir abd al Aziz al NajmBaath Party leaderApril 17, 2003 – Captured.
No. 43/Four of HeartsHumam Abd al-Khaliq Abd al-GhafurMinister of Higher Education & Scientific ResearchApril 19, 2003 – Captured.
No. 44/Four of DiamondsYahya Abdallah al UbaydiBa’ath Party Chairman and commander Ba’ath Party MilitiaSuspected dead.
No. 45/no cardNayif Shindakh Thamir GhalibBa’ath Party Regional Chairman An-Najaf GovernorateSuspected dead.
No. 46/Three of ClubsSayf al-Din al-MashhadaniBaath Party regional chairman for al-MuthannaMay 24, 2003 – Captured.
No. 47/Three of HeartsFadil Mahmud GharibFormer Baath regional chairmanMay 14, 2003 – Captured.December 18, 2005 – Released.
No. 48/Three of DiamondsMuhsin Khadr al-KhafajiBa’ath Party Chairman, al-qadisiyah Governorate February 7, 2004 – Captured.
No. 49/Two of SpadesRashid Taan KazimCentral Ba’ath Party Regional Chairman, Anbar GovernorateStill at Large.
No. 50/Two of ClubsUgla Abid Sighar al-KubaysiRegional Baath Party chairmanMay 20, 2003 – Captured.
No. 51/Two of HeartsGhazi Hammud al-UbaydiBaath Party Regional Command Chairman in the Iraqi district of Al KutMay 7, 2003 – Captured.Spring 2005 – Released.
No. 52/Two of DiamondsAdil Abdallah Mahdi al-Duri al-TikritiBaath Party Regional Command chairman from the Dhi Qar governorateMay 15, 2003 – Captured.
No. 53/no cardBrig. Gen. Qaid Husseini al-AwadiBaath party regional commander and a brigadier general in Iraq’s chemical corpsJune 10, 2003 – Captured.
No. 54/no cardKhamis Sirhan al-MuhammadBaath Party regional chairman for the Karbala governorate January 11, 2004 – Captured.Summer 2010 – Tried, found innocent and released.
No. 55/Three of SpadesSad Abd al-Majid al-FaysalRegional chairman for Salah al-DinMay 24, 2003 – Captured.
