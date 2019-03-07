عربي | كوردى
Facebook users mock Abd al-Mahdi over 'drug smuggling' remarks
2019/03/07 | 01:25
users interacted with a post for The Baghdad Post on Facebook concerning what

Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi said about the smuggling of drugs into Iraq through

Argentina, while he ignored Iran, which some security officials say is

responsible for smuggling drugs into Iraq.Abd al-Mahdi's comments were widely criticized by bloggers, while others have commented

on the prime minister's remarks ironically. Activists have circulated a map

with the name Argentina as the name of Iran. Others ask: "Does Abd al-Mahdi

have the courage to say that all the destruction and suffering of Iraq is

sourced by a bad neighbor of Iran?""The Islamic Republic of Argentina," says Abdullah

al-Iraqi.Abu

Farah wrote: "Thank you to Argentina, Arsal, Syria and etc for delivering

the goods (drugs) …""Down with Messi the drug smuggler," says Abdelkrim

Ali.Prime

Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi said during his weekly conference held at the

government headquarters in Baghdad that the way drugs are moved into Iraq "is

very long," adding that they are transferred from Argentina to Arsal, then

to Syria, and end up in Iraqi territory.



