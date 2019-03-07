Facebook users mock Abd al-Mahdi over 'drug smuggling' remarks

2019/03/07 | 01:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Facebook
users interacted with a post for The Baghdad Post on Facebook concerning what
Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi said about the smuggling of drugs into Iraq through
Argentina, while he ignored Iran, which some security officials say is
responsible for smuggling drugs into Iraq.Abd al-Mahdi's comments were widely criticized by bloggers, while others have commented
on the prime minister's remarks ironically. Activists have circulated a map
with the name Argentina as the name of Iran. Others ask: "Does Abd al-Mahdi
have the courage to say that all the destruction and suffering of Iraq is
sourced by a bad neighbor of Iran?""The Islamic Republic of Argentina," says Abdullah
al-Iraqi.Abu
Farah wrote: "Thank you to Argentina, Arsal, Syria and etc for delivering
the goods (drugs) …""Down with Messi the drug smuggler," says Abdelkrim
Ali.Prime
Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi said during his weekly conference held at the
government headquarters in Baghdad that the way drugs are moved into Iraq "is
very long," adding that they are transferred from Argentina to Arsal, then
to Syria, and end up in Iraqi territory.
