Facebook users mock Abd al-Mahdi over 'drug smuggling' remarks

2019/03/07 | 01:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Facebookusers interacted with a post for The Baghdad Post on Facebook concerning whatPrime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi said about the smuggling of drugs into Iraq throughArgentina, while he ignored Iran, which some security officials say isresponsible for smuggling drugs into Iraq.Abd al-Mahdi's comments were widely criticized by bloggers, while others have commentedon the prime minister's remarks ironically. Activists have circulated a mapwith the name Argentina as the name of Iran. Others ask: "Does Abd al-Mahdihave the courage to say that all the destruction and suffering of Iraq issourced by a bad neighbor of Iran?""The Islamic Republic of Argentina," says Abdullahal-Iraqi.AbuFarah wrote: "Thank you to Argentina, Arsal, Syria and etc for deliveringthe goods (drugs) …""Down with Messi the drug smuggler," says AbdelkrimAli.PrimeMinister Adil Abd al-Mahdi said during his weekly conference held at thegovernment headquarters in Baghdad that the way drugs are moved into Iraq "isvery long," adding that they are transferred from Argentina to Arsal, thento Syria, and end up in Iraqi territory.