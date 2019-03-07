WATCH: Deadly ISIS ambush in Makhmour kills 6 Shia militias, wounds 31

2019/03/07 | 11:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Islamic State militants late Wednesday ambushed an Iraqi Shia militia convoy in a disputed area southwest of Erbil Province, killing several unarmed men and injuring dozens more, the Iraqi Interior Ministry has confirmed.
The attack “targeted an off duty Hashd al-Shaabi division,” traveling on a road in the disputed district of Makhmour, a statement from the official Security Media Cell read.
Makhmour is administratively run by the Nineveh Provincial Government, and although the exact location of the incident is unclear, media reports suggest that it occurred in an area between Makhmour and the Dibs District of Kirkuk Province.
Six militia members were killed while 31 others were injured, all of whom were “unarmed,” according to the official statement, one of the deadliest such attacks in recent months.
The wounded men were transported to the nearest healthcare facility in the nearby town of Qayyarah, in Nineveh Province.
A security source stationed near the area told Kurdistan 24 that most of the victims were Shia Turkmen, who have their own brigade under the umbrella of the Iran-backed Hashd al-Shaabi organization.
On his Twitter account, Turkish ambassador to Baghdad Fatih Yildiz described the assault as a “cowardly ambush” targeting the Turkmen Brigades on the outskirts of Makhmour.
The ministry’s statement added that the military, backed by air support, launched a campaign to sweep the area and track down the attackers.
The Iraqi forces and the Peshmerga have previously carried out joint anti-terror military operations near the area, a vast barren region plagued by Islamic State remnants, which use caves and tunnels as hideouts to plan and carry out attacks.
