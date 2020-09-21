Security Council Extends UNITAD Mandate

2020/09/21 | 02:10 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Security Council Unanimously Extends UNITAD Mandate The Security Council decided unanimously today to extend the mandate of the United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da'esh/ISIL (UNITAD) until 18 September 2021.The extension, reflected in resolution S/RES/2544 (2020), was made at the request of the Government of Iraq.Special Adviser and […]

