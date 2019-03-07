Iraq and Iran sign commercial memorandums of understanding

2019/03/07 | 12:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA-Baghdad
Mohamed Hashem, Minister of Trade, agreed with his Iranian counterpart Sayed Rahmani in Tehran to create joint committees to sign many memorandums of understanding, statement of Ministry of Trade said.
‘Iraqi panel would consider Iranian proposals about customs cooperation, double taxation and mutual lifting of visa’ it said.
