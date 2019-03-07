ISIS wives and children flood out of Syria’s Baghouz

2019/03/07 | 14:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Share this
BAGHOUZ, Syria – Thousands of Islamic State (ISIS) militants accompanied by their wives and children have turned themselves in to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Baghouz, eastern Syria. The children, hungry and in poor health, are receiving bread and water. Those wounded are receiving medical treatment. Despite the demise of the so-called ISIS caliphate, many of the women say they still support the jihadists’ cause and their leader Abu Bakir al-Baghdadi, who is believed to remain at large.Photos: Hunar Ahmed / Rudaw
Share this
BAGHOUZ, Syria – Thousands of Islamic State (ISIS) militants accompanied by their wives and children have turned themselves in to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Baghouz, eastern Syria. The children, hungry and in poor health, are receiving bread and water. Those wounded are receiving medical treatment. Despite the demise of the so-called ISIS caliphate, many of the women say they still support the jihadists’ cause and their leader Abu Bakir al-Baghdadi, who is believed to remain at large.Photos: Hunar Ahmed / Rudaw