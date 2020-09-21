Home
COVID-19: Iraq records 70 deaths and 3,821 infections in 24 hours
2020/09/21 | 23:52 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay |
Iraq News Now
)- According to the health figures, the number of infections in Iraq reached 322,856 confirmed cases, and 8,625 deaths.
