COVID-19: Iraq records 70 deaths and 3,821 infections in 24 hours
2020/09/21 | 23:52 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- According to the health figures, the number of infections in Iraq reached 322,856 confirmed cases, and 8,625 deaths.

(Photo: Archive)

