Six dead in ISIS attack on Iraqi militia

2019/03/07 | 14:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
An official with a mainly Shiite militia organization in Iraq says ISIS militants attacked a bus carrying the group’s forces in northern Iraq, killing six militiamen and wounding 31 fighters.The official from the government-sanctioned Iran Militia in Iraq and Syria (IMIS) told The Associated Press that the Wednesday night ambush took place near the town of Makhmour, south of the northern city of Mosul.The official says the bus was en route from Mosul to the oil-rich city of Kirkuk. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to talk to reporters.Although ISIS was declared defeated in Iraq in 2017, the group’s sleeper cells are still carrying out deadly attacks in northern and western Iraq.
