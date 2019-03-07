Newey Nwê leader blames brain drain on poor governance in Iraqi Kurdistan

2019/03/07 | 16:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Shaswar Abdulwahid, the New Generation (Newey Nwê) Movement leader, Sulaimani, Iraqi Kurdistan, 2019. Photo: Abdulwahid’s FB
LONDON,— The opposition leader of the New Generation (Newey Nwê) Movement Shaswar Abdulwahid said Tuesday that poor governance in Iraqi Kurdistan Region was responsible for brain drain to the UK and elsewhere.
He was speaking at an event in London hosted by the Centre for Kurdish Progress at Portcullis House, an office building used by British parliamentarians.
In particular, he laid blame for the significant out-migration of people from Iraqi Kurdistan Region at the feet of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), saying that those parties had acted undemocratically and that this had led people to seek a better life elsewhere.
“If they had been able to make a country with some strong institutions, a democratic country, an economically developed country, if they could secure a good life for the Region’s people, I assume that some of you living in Britain would be returning to Kurdistan and you would be serving in Kurdistan,” he said.
The event comes just days after Abdulwahid was arrested on several charges that some have condemned as politically motivated. He was detained on a warrant on Sunday and released on bail on Monday.
The event in London had been announced before his arrest.
Abdulwahid characterized the political situation in the Kurdish Region as “dangerous” and “explosive.”
“I have said this before, but there are two ways that change can come to every system if [the authorities] do not respect institutions, the people, and themselves,” he said.
“The first way is through democracy and, if not that, the second way is ravaging and war.”
Abdulwahid routinely calls on the people of the Kurdistan Region to strongly and nonviolently advocate for democratic reform. Nevertheless, he has also warned that, if the authorities ignore the needs of the people, popular anger will grow.
“Look at a party like a pair of shoes: if it is not useful, throw it away,” he said.
The New Generation leader continued by calling on the Kurdish diaspora to support the Movement, saying that it is a different kind of political force than the KDP and the PUK.
“We need everyone. We need you here in UK. We need people in Kurdistan to support us,” Abdulwahid said.
“[New Generation] has a different dream: I do not hate any party or have a desire for civil war,” he added.
“We are a group of people who want to progress in Kurdistan. We want to have strong economy.”
The New Generation Movement obtained 127,115 votes in September 2018’s Kurdistan parliamentary elections, securing 8 seats in the 111-seat legislature.
