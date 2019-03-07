Life after ISIS: Hellish public execution square in Raqqa returns to former glory

2019/03/07 | 16:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Mustafa noted the council was able to start providing public services in a short period of time, including the construction of 317 schools, where 4,000 teachers are employed and 115,000 students enrolled.
Additionally, she affirmed, the Civil Council has opened over 17 different health institutions, including ten public hospitals.
“It is urgent that all of these services resume. Day by day we are trying to improve [the situation].”
According to Hussam Jassem, project officer of the Early Recovery Team (ERT), a local humanitarian NGO that helped renovate the square, they were interested in clearing Raqqa from all signs of ISIS.
“Alnaeem [Paradise] Square was one of the biggest symbols associated with Daesh [Arabic acronym for ISIS],” he claimed.
Since the Islamic State turned the public square into a hellish execution ground, “the ERT decided to revamp the image of this square completely with a totally new design, by the ERT Engineering team, and we can now see the perfect implementation of this project,” Jassem asserted.
“We consider Alnaeem Square, with its new image, the best gift to the people of Raqqa, to help them to forget the black days of Daesh when they ruled the city. It’s a sign, for the whole world, that the people of Raqqa are stronger than the black death, and, even if the whole city was destroyed, we still live here and we will rebuild the city again.”
Editing by Nadia Riva
