Need a spring spruce up? Check out Erbil’s homewares exhibition

2019/03/07 | 17:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Share this
Egyptian wares are on display at the fifth home furniture and crafts exhibition that opened in Erbil on Wednesday. The exhibition, held at the Erbil International Fair building in Sami Abdulrahman Park, will go on for 12 days.
Photos by Mohammed Shwani
Share this
Egyptian wares are on display at the fifth home furniture and crafts exhibition that opened in Erbil on Wednesday. The exhibition, held at the Erbil International Fair building in Sami Abdulrahman Park, will go on for 12 days.
Photos by Mohammed Shwani