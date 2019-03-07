Al-Adli confirms that the country is not exposed to water scarcity during the summer

2019/03/07 | 18:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Sulaymaniyah - INA
Minister of Water Resources Jamal Al-Adli said on Thursday that the country will not be exposed to water scarcity during the summer.
"There is an abundance of water in Iraq during the current year and the country will not be exposed to scarcity during the coming summer, especially the southern provinces, especially the province of Basra," Al-Adli said during a seminar in the framework of the Sixth International Forum of Sulaymaniyah. "The ministry is keen to provide water for drinking purposes Agriculture and other uses and reduce salt concentrations. "
He also discussed during the lecture the water policy of Iraq and the optimal exploitation of flood waters in the promotion of water reservoirs and the success of the agricultural plan for the coming winter and summer.
Sulaymaniyah - INA
Minister of Water Resources Jamal Al-Adli said on Thursday that the country will not be exposed to water scarcity during the summer.
"There is an abundance of water in Iraq during the current year and the country will not be exposed to scarcity during the coming summer, especially the southern provinces, especially the province of Basra," Al-Adli said during a seminar in the framework of the Sixth International Forum of Sulaymaniyah. "The ministry is keen to provide water for drinking purposes Agriculture and other uses and reduce salt concentrations. "
He also discussed during the lecture the water policy of Iraq and the optimal exploitation of flood waters in the promotion of water reservoirs and the success of the agricultural plan for the coming winter and summer.