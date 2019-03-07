Jordan: Jordan: Community Support Committees (CSCs), March 2019

2019/03/07 | 19:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Country: Iraq, Jordan, Somalia, Sudan, Syrian Arab Republic, World, Yemen
Over 636,000 (83%) of refugees in Jordan live in urban settings, of 57 mixed nationalities.
More than 200 individuals of both refugees and host communities work and volunteer in 25 CSCs across the country.
2,360 educational, awareness training, recreational, sports and cultural activities held in 2018.
In 2018, CSCs have reached over 87,008 individuals, 62.8% of which were women. 26.8% of those reached were members of host communities.
How CSCs Work:
CSCs have been operational in Jordan since 2013, to enhance protection through community engagement, by:
Contributing to peaceful co-existence and social cohesion between refugees and host communities;
Creating a space for communities to have structured dialogue on issues that concern them;
Planning and implementing community-based activities which target different groups by (for example) their age, gender, or recreational interests.
CSCs are run by dedicated volunteers from host and refugee communities, while UNHCR provides external support through funding and technical guidance:
These satellite centres serve as a platform for structured dialogue between UNHCR, refugees, host communities and local authorities in remote areas. CSCs allow UNHCR to reach out to refugees at any time, in any part of the country.
They also go beyond fostering peaceful coexistence and social cohesion between refugees
and host communities. CSCs provide livelihoods opportunities through training in skills,
such as smartphone maintenance or sewing, and psychosocial support in arts and sports
via photography, music, football or martial arts.
