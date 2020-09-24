US Grants Iraq New 60-day Waiver to Import Iranian Gas

2020/09/24 | 04:18 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The United States has reportedly granted Iraq a 60-day extension to a sanctions waiver allowing it to import Iranian gas.According to the report from AFP, Iraq relies on gas and electricity imports Iran to supply about a third of its electricity sector.More here.(Source: AFP)

