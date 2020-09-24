Iraqi Kurdish Police Arrest Journalist for

2020/09/24 | 04:46 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- From the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ):

Iraqi Kurdish police arrest journalist Bahroz Jaafer over criminal defamation suit filed by Iraq's president

Kurdish authorities in Iraq should immediately release journalist Bahroz Jaafer, drop all charges against him, and allow the press to cover and write critically about politicians without fear of detention or legal action, the Committee to Protect Journalists said today.

Yesterday, police arrested Jaafer, a columnist for the independent news website Peyser Press, in the northeastern Iraqi Kurdish city of Sulaymaniyah and transferred him to the Azmar police station, where he remains in detention, according to news reports and a statement by the Metro Center for Journalists' Rights and Advocacy, a local press freedom group.

Authorities charged Jaafer with criminal defamation, according to the Metro Center.



If tried and convicted under Article 433 of Iraq's penal code, Jaafer could face up to one year in jail and a fine of up to 100 dinars (about 8 US cents).

The arrest was sparked by a defamation complaint filed by the lawyer of Iraqi President Barham Salih, in response to a column by Jaafer criticizing the president, according to those reports.

"Iraqi authorities should develop a thicker skin and stop resorting to the criminal code to stifle critical reporting and commentary," said CPJ's Middle East and North Africa representative, Ignacio Miguel Delgado.



"Iraqi President Salih should immediately drop the defamation complaint against journalist Bahroz Jaafer, and local authorities should release him unconditionally."

On August 29, Jaafer published a column titled "How much longer will the president be driving the wrong side?" in which he criticized Salih, also an ethnic Kurd, for allegedly failing to support Iraqi Kurdistan amid disputes with the national government over land, oil, and the autonomous region's budget.

Karwan Anwar, head of the Sulaymaniyah branch of the government-funded Kurdistan Journalists' Syndicate, told local broadcaster Rudaw that Jaafer, a member of the syndicate, is required to remain in detention until a hearing scheduled for September 30, unless he is granted bail beforehand.

The Iraqi president's media office did not immediately reply to CPJ's request for comment sent via messaging app.



Dindar Zebari, the Kurdish regional government's coordinator for international advocacy, did not immediately reply to CPJ's emailed request for comment.

(Source: CPJ)