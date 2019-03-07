Germany ‘highly appreciates’ role, efforts of Peshmerga forces: German official

2019/03/07 | 19:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Prime Minister Barzani welcomed the visit and highlighted Germany’s ongoing support to the Kurdistan Region during difficult periods, especially in the realms of humanitarian and military assistance, the KRG statement said.
Barzani also expressed his government's readiness to improve and further develop ties between Erbil and Berlin.
“In another part of the meeting, both sides discussed the general conditions in the region, security developments, the formation of the new KRG cabinet, and other issues related to the political process in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region,” the statement concluded.
Germany is a member of the US-led coalition which has provided humanitarian, logistics, and military support to the Kurdistan Region over the past few years.
As part of its support to the Kurdistan Region, Germany recently completed construction on a new Peshmerga Hospital and officially handed it over to the KRG on Jan. 31.
The hospital, located in Erbil, will officially be open to Peshmerga fighters on April 24 and will employ local nurses and doctors under the supervision of the German government, hospital directors previously told Kurdistan 24.
