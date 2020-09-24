Coalition Spox: New advisory center in Erbil for Peshmerga


Coalition Spox: New advisory center in Erbil for Peshmerga
2020/09/24 | 08:52 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter holds a position in Sheikh Ali village near the town of Bashiqa, Nov.

6, 2016.

(Photo: AFP/Safin Hamed)

Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links