Siemens wins contract for 400Kv turnkey Iraqi substation

2020/09/24 | 16:30 - Source: Iraq News

Siemens Energy has been awarded a contract by the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity for a turnkey 400- kilovolt (kV) substation located about 20 km away from Ramadi city.

The new substation will connect up to 750 Megavolt Amperes (MVA) to the national grid, helping decrease bottlenecks and transmission losses, said a statement from Siemens.

The construction on the Al Hamudhia station has already started and is scheduled for completion in July 2022.

Once operational, it will provide reliable and efficient power supply to the cities of Ramadi, Fallujah, Saqlawyah, Khalediyah and surrounding areas in Al Anbar Governorate, North West of Baghdad.

The new project will support greater grid connectivity and allow for higher utilization of the Al Anbar power plant’s generated power, supporting anticipated energy demand growth of 10% annually, said top government official.

A top priority for the new government of Iraq is rebuilding the country’s power infrastructure, remarked Ammar Mohammed Kadhim, General Director of Planning and Studies Department, Iraqi Ministry of Electricity and the Head of the Japanese loan team “IQP22” projects at the Ministry, which are being financed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

"Upgrading and strengthening the Iraqi power grid is crucial to this ambitious plan, which will ultimately support Iraq’s economic, industrial and infrastructure development.



We’re already working on comprehensive grid projects across the country in collaboration with international partners, like Siemens, to deploy the most reliable and advanced technologies," he noted.

“The new substation will support in providing reliable power to the homes and industries in the governorate of Al Anbar,” said Mahmoud Hanafy, Senior Vice President, Transmission Solutions at Siemens Energy, Middle East.

Part of the JICA’s projects in Iraq, the 400-kV Al Hamudhia’s scope of work includes the design, construction, equipment supply, erection, testing and commissioning and training of personnel.

The project will be completed by Siemens Energy’s engineers in collaboration with specialized local Iraqi subcontractors, stated Hanafy.

"Our grid technology enables more reliable, sustainable, efficient and flexible power systems.



From transporting electricity from power plants to the distribution stations, all the way to the citizens, our ability to optimize flexibility and efficiency will contribute to boosting the transmission infrastructure of Iraq," he added.-TradeArabia News Service