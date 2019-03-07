عربي | كوردى
Update: 7 of Iraqi Shi'ite paramilitaries killed in ambush northern Iraq
2019/03/07
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Militants ambushed a convoy of the government-sanctioned Iran Militia in Iraq and

Syria (IMIS) in northern Iraq on Wednesday night, killing at least

seven of them and wounding 30, Iraqi military and police said on Thursday.No group immediately claimed responsibility, however, the Shi'ite

militia blamed ISIS for the attack.It has increased its attacks on the military, and such a

high death toll especially among Shi'ite militias which were brought formally

into the security forces last year is rare.A military statement said Iraqi forces launched an operation

pursuing "terrorist elements" who had attacked a group of fighters

from IMIS.Makhmour is located between Mosul and Kirkuk.Iraqi forces backed by a US-led coalition captured in late

2017 all the territory that fell under ISIS control in 2014 and 2015, including

Mosul, which served as the militants' de facto capital.The group's fighters have since waged a campaign of

kidnapping, killing and bomb attacks targeting civilians and security forces.Police sources said three buses carrying the militia

fighters who were coming from Mosul came under attack by militants in a

mountain area and was surrounded until military helicopters intervened to force

the attackers to flee.The fighters were heading on leave to Tuz Khurmatu, a town

near the oil city of Kirkuk, police and militia officials said.The dead and wounded were taken to hospitals in Mosul,

police and health sources said.



