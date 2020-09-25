2020/09/25 | 03:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- From Rudaw.Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Baghdad ruling deals blow to Kurdistan Region's gold trade The Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority's decision to ban the import and export of gold to and from the Kurdistan Region last month has triggered anger […]

read more Baghdad ruling deals Blow to Kurdistan's Gold Trade first appeared on Iraq Business News.