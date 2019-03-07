Insta-Monarch: Queen Elizabeth makes first Instagram post

2019/03/07 | 22:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Queen Elizabeth II has posted her first Instagram image, AP reported.The media-savvy queen posted from the Science Museum
Thursday to help promote the museum’s summer exhibition.Using an iPad, she shared an image on the official royal
family Instagram account of a letter from 19th century inventor and
mathematician Charles Babbage to Queen Victoria and Prince Albert.The queen’s post said: “In the letter, Babbage told Queen
Victoria and Prince Albert about his invention, the Analytical Engine, upon
which the first computer programs were created by Ada Lovelace, a daughter of
Lord Byron. ”The royal Instagram account was launched in 2013 and has 4.6
million followers.
