Most expensive new car ever: Bugatti sells for $19 million

2019/03/07 | 22:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- The most expensive new car ever sold is a one-off Bugattiluxury sports car that has gone for 16.7 million euros ($18.9 million), AP reported.“La Voiture Noire” — French for “The Black Car” — is alow-slung sports car with a huge 16-cylinder engine and Bugatti’s trademarkfront grille.The manufacturer unveiled it at the Geneva auto show thisweek, and said Thursday that it had been sold at what it and industry expertssaid was a record price for a new car.The identity of the buyer was not revealed, though the buzzsurrounding the move will have burnished Bugatti’s image as a maker of luxurytrophy cars.Stephan Winkelmann, the president of Volkswagen-ownedBugatti, said: “The true form of luxury is individuality.”