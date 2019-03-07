Most expensive new car ever: Bugatti sells for $19 million

2019/03/07 | 22:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The most expensive new car ever sold is a one-off Bugatti
luxury sports car that has gone for 16.7 million euros ($18.9 million), AP reported.“La Voiture Noire” — French for “The Black Car” — is a
low-slung sports car with a huge 16-cylinder engine and Bugatti’s trademark
front grille.The manufacturer unveiled it at the Geneva auto show this
week, and said Thursday that it had been sold at what it and industry experts
said was a record price for a new car.The identity of the buyer was not revealed, though the buzz
surrounding the move will have burnished Bugatti’s image as a maker of luxury
trophy cars.Stephan Winkelmann, the president of Volkswagen-owned
Bugatti, said: “The true form of luxury is individuality.”
