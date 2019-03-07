Cool rides on offer at Erbil Car Fair

2019/03/07 | 23:00
Twenty-five automotive companies from 10 countries showed off their latest products at the seventh Erbil Car Fair. Exhibitors offered discounts for attendees. Su Ki Yung, an advisor to KIA, told Rudaw they were giving a $1,000 discount on fair day. According to figures from the Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Trade and Industry, in the last 5 years about 452,000 cars were imported to the Kurdistan Region. Photos by Mohammed ShwaniReporting from Hadi Salimi
