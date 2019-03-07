UK photographer Martin Parr unveils 'Brexit Britain' portraits

2019/03/07 | 23:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A new exhibition of portraits by photographer Martin Parr
opened on Thursday featuring pictures of "Brexit Britain" captured
since the country voted to leave the EU, AFP reported.The display, at London's National Portrait Gallery, spans
Parr's decades documenting the idiosyncrasies of mass culture and British
identity, and includes previously unseen portraits of celebrities.But it is also the first chance to see his latest project:
photographs of Britons from the heartlands of anti-European Union sentiment,
shot as a divided nation prepares to depart the bloc.Parr focused in particular on the Brexit-backing West
Midlands, Cornwall and Lincolnshire regions of England for the series."I'm photographing Britain all the time but when the
referendum came, I thought I must go to areas that I knew were heavily voting
for Brexit and see what was happening there," he told AFP at a preview of
the exhibition."It's about British identity and who we are at this
time of potential change."Britons are pictured with their dogs, displaying patriotism
on St George's Day – an annual celebration for England's patron saint – and on
the wedding day of Prince Harry last year.'Essence of Brexit'In one of the most striking, a small group stand on a beach
in Cornwall in southwest England staring out to sea next to a fluttering red
flag, used on beaches to signify danger."It's a very good metaphor about people's fear of
immigration, the whole thing of the Brexit issue," Parr said in an
accompanying video at the exhibition.In it he admitted feeling angry at the referendum result and
noted it provided an "incentive" to try to "capture the essence
of Brexit – whatever it was".But the photographer told AFP what he encountered was
"business as normal" rather than some big shift."It's no different to what I've been photographing for
the last 35, 40 years," he said."There's not going to be a dramatic change,
everything's consistent – the St George's Day parade was going on before the
referendum vote."An assortment of his earlier work is also featured in
"Only Human: Martin Parr", which runs until May 27.They include celebrity portraits never exhibited before,
including legendary Brazilian footballer Pele resting his head on a ball and
designer Vivienne Westwood standing next to a toilet.But most of the images stick to Parr's best-known topic: the
British at play."I have a love-hate relationship with the
British," Parr confided."I love the country... the hate is from the bigotry,
xenophobia that caused the Brexit vote."You can express that apparent contradiction very
effectively by photographing it."
