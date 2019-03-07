Iraq: ISHM: February 28 - March 7, 2018

2019/03/07 | 23:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: Education for Peace in Iraq Center
Country: Denmark, Iraq, Italy, Japan, Syrian Arab Republic
Key Takeaways:
**Iraqi Officials Meet Foreign Counterparts; KDP and PUK Reach Power-Sharing Deal; Kurdish Opposition Leader Arrested; Chairmanships of Parliamentary Committees Divided – **On March 2, the Iraqi Speaker of the House Mohammed Halboussi arrived in Jordan for the summit of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union. On March 3, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi and Iraqi Speaker of the House of Representatives Mohammed Halboussi met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Baghdad. On March 3, Shaswar Abdulwahid, the leader of the Kurdish opposition party the New Generation Movement, was arrested after receiving an arrest warrant issued by a court in Sulaimania for defamation and insulting a state employee. On March 4, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) signed a joint agreement paving the way to the formation of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG). On March 6, Deputy Secretary-General of the PUK, Kosrat Rasul Ali, met with British Ambassador to Iraq John Wilkes. On March 6, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi and United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke on the phone. The two leaders discussed the legal framework allowing the International Coalition led by the United States to operate in Iraq. On March 6, Iraqi parliamentarians reached an agreement concerning the division of leadership positions in the parliament’s various committees. On March 7, United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke on the phone with the leader of the KDP Masoud Barzani. Pompeo urged Barzani to quickly complete the formation of the KRG.
**Militant Attacks Persist Across Iraq Despite Security Operations; Plan Developed for Return of Peshmerga to Kirkuk; Iraqis Kidnapped by ISIS Return from Syria – **On February 28, a car bomb exploded in Mosul, killing at least two civilians and wounding twenty-four others. Throughout the past week, dozens of Yezidi and Shia women and children from Iraq escaped ISIS captivity in Syria, four years after being kidnapped by ISIS when they swept across the Ninewa plain. On March 2, a delegation of Iraqi security officials led by Falih al-Fayyad, Iraq’s National Security Adviser, and leaders of local Yezidi forces held a meeting in Sinjar in Ninewa province to form a unified Yezidi security force. On March 3, the joint committee consisting of Peshmerga forces and members the Federal Ministry of Defense made progress in reaching an agreement addressing the disputed areas in Kirkuk and surrounding provinces. On March 6, a roadside bomb exploded in Diyala province, killing one security officer and injuring three others. The explosion occurred near a police patrol in al-Tawakol village, 40 km northeast of the capital Baquba, reported the head of the security committee. On March 6, ISIS militants attacked a bus carrying forces from the Popular Mobilization Forces from Mosul to Kirkuk, killing six fighters and injuring 31 others. more…
**Donors Pledge Additional Support for Iraq; New HRW Report Highlights Torture, Unfair Trials of Children Suspected of Ties to ISIS – **On March 3, the United Nations Development Programme announced that Italy will contribute $2.7 million for stabilization projects in Iraq. On March 4, Japan donated $4.7 million in humanitarian aid to support women and children in Iraq. The Japan Ambassador to Iraq announced that this will be part of a new assistance project for Iraq totalling $63 million. On March 6, Human Rights Watch released a report on human rights abuses by the Iraqi and Kurdistan Regional Government in their treatment of hundreds of children held on terrorism charges. On March 6, the Government of Denmark announced contributing $4 million to support security and justice reform programs in Iraq through the UN Development Program.
For more background on most of the institutions, key actors, political parties, and locations mentioned in our takeaways or in the stories that follow, see the ISHM Reference Guide.
