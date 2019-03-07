Security developments, stability efforts lead discussions between senior Kurdistan officials, US delegation

2019/03/07 | 23:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Security developments in Iraq, including stabilization efforts following the military defeat of the so-called Islamic State, led discussions on Thursday between a United States delegation and senior Kurdistan Region officials in Erbil.
Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Conflict and Stabilization Operations, Denise Natali, and an accompanying delegation met separately with Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani and Chancellor of the Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC), Masrour Barzani.
In her meeting with the KDP president, Natali conveyed “the greetings of US Vice President Mike Pence to President Barzani,” a statement released by Masoud Barzani’s office stated.
As a congressman, Pence visited the Kurdistan Region and met with senior Kurdish officials, including Barzani.
During Thursday’s meeting, “President Barzani and Dr. Natali spoke of the latest political developments in Iraq and in the Kurdistan Region,” the statement from Barzani’s office explained.
Both sides also addressed the issues of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and “the ongoing threat of terrorism from the Islamic State,” and they “explored avenues forresolving such issues.”
Additionally, they discussed “the improved relations between Baghdad and Erbil and how that is seen as a promising step toward further stability and prosperity for the Kurdistan Region and the rest of Iraq,” the statement concluded.
