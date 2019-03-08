عربي | كوردى
  ☵ May Matter


Expression of rights in Qatar is a crime: Sheikh Talal's wife
2019/03/08 | 00:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Asmaa

Arian, wife of Sheikh Talal al-Thani, the grandson of the founder of Qatar, said

that after the death of Sheikh Talal's father, her small family no longer

enjoyed any immunity.She

said at a press conference in Geneva, "My husband was prevented from his

share in the inheritance and his money and assets were frozen," adding

that he was imprisoned for 25 years only because he asked for his rights.Arian

said that the regime treated her and her children "with hatred,"

adding, "they tried to force my husband to sign a paper proving that he

suffers from mental problems, but I prevented him from doing so.""The

expression of rights in Qatar is a crime, and the Qatari propaganda about

taking care of the youth and the facilities provided to them is false,"

she stated.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW