Expression of rights in Qatar is a crime: Sheikh Talal's wife

2019/03/08 | 00:10

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- AsmaaArian, wife of Sheikh Talal al-Thani, the grandson of the founder of Qatar, saidthat after the death of Sheikh Talal's father, her small family no longerenjoyed any immunity.Shesaid at a press conference in Geneva, "My husband was prevented from hisshare in the inheritance and his money and assets were frozen," addingthat he was imprisoned for 25 years only because he asked for his rights.Ariansaid that the regime treated her and her children "with hatred,"adding, "they tried to force my husband to sign a paper proving that hesuffers from mental problems, but I prevented him from doing so.""Theexpression of rights in Qatar is a crime, and the Qatari propaganda abouttaking care of the youth and the facilities provided to them is false,"she stated.