Expression of rights in Qatar is a crime: Sheikh Talal's wife

2019/03/08 | 00:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Asmaa
Arian, wife of Sheikh Talal al-Thani, the grandson of the founder of Qatar, said
that after the death of Sheikh Talal's father, her small family no longer
enjoyed any immunity.She
said at a press conference in Geneva, "My husband was prevented from his
share in the inheritance and his money and assets were frozen," adding
that he was imprisoned for 25 years only because he asked for his rights.Arian
said that the regime treated her and her children "with hatred,"
adding, "they tried to force my husband to sign a paper proving that he
suffers from mental problems, but I prevented him from doing so.""The
expression of rights in Qatar is a crime, and the Qatari propaganda about
taking care of the youth and the facilities provided to them is false,"
she stated.
