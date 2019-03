KRG deputy PM says not sure if he will participate in new gov't

2019/03/08 | 00:45

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Kurdistan RegionalGovernment Deputy PrimeMinister Qubad Talabani said Thursday thathe has not yet decided whether he would take part in the new KRG government.Talabani said during a press conference in Halabjacity that the talks between the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and thePatriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) to form a new government have seen much progress,especially after a political agreement was conducted between the two sides.He added that talks with the KDP on the distributionof ministries have not yet begun, affirming that he has not yet nominatedhimself to the post of deputy prime minister in the new government.He added that he will make his decision with thestart of formal talks between the KDP and PUK.