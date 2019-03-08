KRG deputy PM says not sure if he will participate in new gov't

2019/03/08 | 00:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Kurdistan Regional
Government Deputy Prime
Minister Qubad Talabani said Thursday that
he has not yet decided whether he would take part in the new KRG government.Talabani said during a press conference in Halabja
city that the talks between the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the
Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) to form a new government have seen much progress,
especially after a political agreement was conducted between the two sides.He added that talks with the KDP on the distribution
of ministries have not yet begun, affirming that he has not yet nominated
himself to the post of deputy prime minister in the new government.He added that he will make his decision with the
start of formal talks between the KDP and PUK.
