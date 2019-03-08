عربي | كوردى
KRG deputy PM says not sure if he will participate in new gov't
2019/03/08 | 00:45
Kurdistan Regional

Government Deputy Prime

Minister Qubad Talabani said Thursday that

he has not yet decided whether he would take part in the new KRG government.Talabani said during a press conference in Halabja

city that the talks between the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the

Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) to form a new government have seen much progress,

especially after a political agreement was conducted between the two sides.He added that talks with the KDP on the distribution

of ministries have not yet begun, affirming that he has not yet nominated

himself to the post of deputy prime minister in the new government.He added that he will make his decision with the

start of formal talks between the KDP and PUK.







