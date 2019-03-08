We must never forget the genocide in Halabja!

2019/03/08 | 11:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A dead Kurdish man protecting his child during the poison gas attack by Saddam Hussein’s forces on March 16, 1988 in Halabja, Iraqi Kurdistan. 5,000 people were killed in the attack. Photo: AFP
Shamm Shamayi Salih | Exclusive to Ekurd.net
On Saturday, March 16, 2019, it’s gonna be about 31 years ago, as the Kurdish city of Halabja was attacked of chemical weapons of the then Baath Party and its leader Saddam Hussein on March 16, 1988, one day we will never forget. So many innocent people were murdered, so many people who were seriously injured and so many people who lost a daughter, brother, sister, parent or spouse.
Gas Attack in Halabja is one of the worst events of the times humanity has seen. The goal was to destroy all Kurds once and for all. But Saddam Hussein is not the only one who oppressed the Kurds and tried to wipe out my people, but they also made the Fascist military force in Turkey, which for many years oppressed, imprisoned, and obliterated my people, and even today this tragic story continues while the world is watching.
Do you see any kind of difference because they don’t do that. In Eastern Kurdistan, Kurdish youth are arrested, tortured and killed in Iran. We see, hear and read daily news reports about what is happening down in Kurdistan and how young Kurdish freedom fighters flee their homes for fighting against the Islamic state.
We have seen so much, we have seen our own women kidnapped and then sold openly as sex slaves by IS. We have seen our Kurdish politicians imprisoned for their views and have been murdered for being just Kurds. What happened after 31 years? The prepression pursues us is not enough with the gas bomb in Halabja? or the ethnic cleansing of the Kobane genocide and all the women and families who were forced to flee their homes and survive?
I urge all democratic forces and countries to support my people’s struggle and take a stand against the oppression of the Kurds openly even today in Turkey, Iran and Syria, and that Halabja’s memorial day, March 16, is declared an international day for victims of weapons of mass destruction and chemical warfare agents.
We must never forget the genocide of Halabja and never let anything break us down! Together are we strong and together we will continue to act to pay attention to the situation of the Kurds in various parts of Kurdistan and continue to fight for peace, freedom and justice in Kurdistan.
Shamm Shamayi Salih, a young writer from Sweden.
The opinions are those of the writer and do not necessarily represent the views of Ekurd.net or its editors.
Copyright © 2019 Ekurd.net. All rights reserved
