The Great California Debate for Congress ERIC EARLY vs. Adam Schiff Oct. 5th in Burbank Ca

Schiff has never cared much about our 28th District, using the Congressional seat as a placeholder for higher office.



I actually care about the District and its people.



”— U.S.CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE ERIC EARLYBURBANK, CA, USA, September 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CALIFORNIA U.S.



CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE FOR THE 28TH DISTRICT, ERIC EARLY CAMPAIGN ANNOUNCES THE CALIFORINA GREAT DEBATE WITH ERIC EARLY AND ADAM SCHIFF OCT 5TH FROM 3:30-4:30PM.



SCHIFF AGREED TO AN IN-PERSON DEBATE AND YET IT WAS SUBSEQUENTLY SWITCHED TO A ZOOM DEBATE.



ERIC EARLY WILL BE IN-PERSON AND VOTERS ARE INVITED TO ATTEND IN PERSON.



THE LOCATION WILL BE AT 940 W OLIVE AVENUE BURBANK CA.Burbank, CA – California U.S Congressional Candidate & Attorney ERIC EARLY (R) www.ericearly.com who is challenging Adam Schiff’s Congressional seat this November in California’s 28th Congressional District; announced today that he and Adam Schiff will debate on Oct 5th 2020 from 3:30-4:30pm.



The League of Women of Voters Burbank/Glendale chapter will host the event.



This will air live on The Burbank Channel (Spectrum Cable Channel 6 or AT&T Channel 99) and on Burbank’s You Tube channel www.youtube.com/theburbankchannel

Early said, “Schiff had originally agreed to an in-person debate, yet for some reason, last week the debate was changed to a Zoom video debate.



We can only assume that Schiff decided to stay in hiding over 3000 miles away back home in Maryland where he lives.”

Early said, “Schiff has never cared much about our 28th District, using the Congressional seat purely as a placeholder for higher office.



Our District needs a Congressman who lives here and actually cares about the District and its people.



Not a political tool like Adam Schiff who treats our District as an afterthought to enable him to grab headlines.



Schiff should show up in-person for the debate and face the music.”

Early continued, “I will appear at the debate in-person and I’m inviting voters to to come and attend in-person as well.



All CDC protocols will be followed.”

Immediately following the debate, Eric will address the media at the same location.





THE LOCATION WILL BE AT 940 W OLIVE AVE., BURBANK CA.Eric Early is a father, small businessman and attorney who is running against Adam Schiff for Congress in California’s 28th Congressional District.



His Campaign has raised over $2.5 million in mostly small donations to-date.



Approximately over 30,000 people have donated to Eric’s Campaign.



Eric has been endorsed by among many others, The California Republican Party, Los Angeles County Republican Party, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, former Governor Pete Wilson, former Los Angeles County Supervisor Mike Antonovich, and former Los Angeles County District Attorney Steve Cooley.

Early said, “Adam Schiff lives in Maryland and has massively failed our District on so many levels.



It’s time for a real change to solve the issues that face the 28th District and our nation.”Early said that his base is fired up and that, “We are even seeing growing support from Democrats and Independents.



People who normally don’t vote are coming up to me and saying thank you for running, we are praying for you and we will be voting for you.



We have over 500 volunteers.



My team and I see, hear and feel the momentum growing.”CALIFORNIANS IN THE 28th CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT DO HAVE A CHOICE THIS NOVEMBER.



They can choose Eric Early who can and will actually get things done for his District.MORE ABOUT ERIC EARLY Eric is the co-owner and Managing Partner of a 25 lawyer nationally recognized law firm which practices in courts throughout America (www.EarlySullivan.com).



He signs the front of many people’s paychecks every two weeks.



Eric and his fiancé Emerald have 4 children, three dogs and a cat between them.



Eric’s son is a successful business owner of a private jet charter company.



Eric’s daughter has toured the world twice in rock bands.



