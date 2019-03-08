US urges Iran to respect Iraq sovereignty, but may be moderating other criticism

2019/03/08 | 12:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Regarding the trade delegation accompanying Rouhani, Palladino stated, “I would say that the question of Iraq’s foreign relations is for the Iraqi government to answer.”
“After years of conflict, we believe that the Iraqis, first and foremost, would value their sovereignty and independence,” he concluded.
Paul Davis, a former Pentagon analyst and currently a Senior Fellow at Soran University, suggested to Kurdistan 24 that Palladino’s remarks seemed “rather mild.”
“The US should say clearly that it will impose secondary sanctions on Iraq, as it would for other countries trading with Iran in violation of US sanctions,” Davis said.
“That is particularly so,” he added, “because it is suspected that Iran will try to sidestep the sanctions by going through Iraq.”
On Tuesday, the US designated the Iranian-backed Iraqi militia, Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, a terrorist organization, but in other respects, the US position toward Iranian influence in Iraq may be weakening. As recently as January, the US was pushing Baghdad to comply with the Iran sanctions, but such pressure was little evident in Palladino’s remarks on Thursday.
It is a particularly sensitive time for the US in Baghdad, as leading Shia factions in parliament are pressing for passage of legislation demanding the ouster of the US-led coalition troops that have assisted Iraqi and Kurdish forces in the fight against the Islamic State.
Following President Donald Trump’s interview last month, in which he said that US troops would remain in Iraq, where they could “watch Iran,” Iraqi President Barham Salih, considered sympathetic to Washington, where he spent much of the 1990s as the representative of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), remarked, “Don’t overburden Iraq with your own issues.”
“It is of fundamental interest for Iraq to have good relations with Iran,” Salih said.
Turkey is another regional ally with which US ties are troubled. On Tuesday, Palladino warned Ankara against proceeding with the purchase of the Russian air defense system, the S-400.
